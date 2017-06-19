Gerrymandering not a factor in Wyoming GOP dominance
Republicans dominate the Wyoming Legislature without relying on the old political trick of gerrymandering, or adjusting political boundaries to gain an unfair advantage in elections, an analysis by The Associated Press found. The GOP controls 78 of the 90 seats in the Wyoming Legislature for the largest statehouse majority in the country.
