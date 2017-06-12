Education officials asks for public o...

Education officials asks for public opinion on new programs

The Wyoming Department of Education is asking the public to share their thoughts on its new American Indian education and school nutrition programs. The Casper Star-Tribune reports the department will hold five public meetings regarding the new programs across the state.

