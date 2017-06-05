Committee again chews on marijuana edibles issue
The Wyoming Interim Judiciary Committee has given preliminary approval for work to continue on draft bills concerning edible marijuana and marijuana products. Other proposed draft bills and reports discussed included: domestic violence, stalking, orders of protection, probation and parole programs, court technology and supervised treatment programs, post-conviction relief, child custody and child support and the Department of Corrections.
