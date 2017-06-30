College brings home silver from Skill...

College brings home silver from SkillsUSA competition

If one thing is certain about students in the technical and mechanical educational fields at Gillette College, it's that they can compete toe-to-toe with any other students in the country. That proved to be the case again as local college students brought home top honors, including a silver medal in automated manufacturing, from the national SkillsUSA competition.

