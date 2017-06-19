Clean Coal Technologies Plans to Build Its First Pristine M Facility in Wyoming

Clean Coal Technologies Inc. , an emerging cleaner-energy company utilizing patented and proven technology to convert untreated coal into a cleaner burning and more efficient fuel, has signed a binding agreement with Wyoming New Energy Corp. for the build-out of its first commercial facility in Wyoming. Wyoming New Energy Corp. has recently entered into an engagement agreement with Piper Jaffray to raise up to $80 million in debt financing to build a two million ton CCTI Pristine M Plant in the Powder River Basin.

