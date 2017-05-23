Wyoming's snowpack increases over last week
The Natural Resources Conservation Service on Monday reported that the statewide snowpack increased from 115 percent of median last week to 176 percent. The Sweetwater Basin is the highest in the state at 353 percent of median, followed by the Wind River Basin at 304 percent.
