Wyoming's Congressional Delegation issues responses to dismissal of FBI Director

Wyoming's delegation recently issued responses to President Trump's dismissal of FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday, May 9. Trump wrote in the four paragraph letter, "While I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I'm not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgement of the Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the Bureau." The White House said Trump had lost confidence in Comey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Valley Independent.