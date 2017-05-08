Wyomingites wearing tutus protest against U.S. senator's discriminatory remarks
Residents in the western U.S. state of Wyoming continued a campaign this weekend by wearing colorful tutus to protest Republican Senator Mike Enzi's anti-homosexual remarks. On April 25, when Enzi visited a high school in Wyoming, he was asked what he and other Washington officials would do for the queers in the state nicknamed "the Equality State."
