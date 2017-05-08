Wyoming unclear of toll from prescrip...

Wyoming unclear of toll from prescription drug abuse

Sunday May 7 Read more: NewsOK.com

Wyoming officials say they can't precisely measure prescription painkiller abuse in the state because of inconsistent and incomplete record-keeping. The Casper Star-Tribune reported Sunday statewide statistics on overdose deaths are gathered from county coroners, police and ambulance calls and people seeking help for drug abuse.

