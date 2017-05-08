Wyoming unclear of toll from prescription drug abuse
Wyoming officials say they can't precisely measure prescription painkiller abuse in the state because of inconsistent and incomplete record-keeping. The Casper Star-Tribune reported Sunday statewide statistics on overdose deaths are gathered from county coroners, police and ambulance calls and people seeking help for drug abuse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Wyoming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|foresenic PSYCHOLOGIST CLAIMS ON PAPER ANNETTE ...
|Apr 27
|NSA
|1
|dennis p dicample annette marion is a faggie it...
|Apr '17
|COLORADO POLICE S...
|1
|Trump's rollback of coal rules electrifies Wyom...
|Apr '17
|Cowboy Coal
|11
|liz and lauren, with dod cpms osd stupid warran...
|Mar '17
|NSA
|1
|thomas jefferson high school knows the real nam...
|Mar '17
|NSA
|1
|issue warrant for annette marion liz pendlich e...
|Mar '17
|NSA
|1
|cert, DRONES, EW, SIGINT, COMMINT YES TRUMP YOU...
|Mar '17
|NSA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wyoming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC