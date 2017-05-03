Wyoming school bus driver accused of DUI
Police in Wyoming arrested a 58-year-old school bus driver at a bus stop after receiving reports that the bus was being driven recklessly, running stop signs, speeding and leaving the road. Barbera J. Sleeth pleaded not guilty Tuesday to one count of driving under the influence and five counts of reckless endangering.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.
Add your comments below
Wyoming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !!!:ù^
|May 1
|dr ring
|1
|foresenic PSYCHOLOGIST CLAIMS ON PAPER ANNETTE ...
|Apr 27
|NSA
|1
|dennis p dicample annette marion is a faggie it...
|Apr 5
|COLORADO POLICE S...
|1
|Trump's rollback of coal rules electrifies Wyom...
|Apr 3
|Cowboy Coal
|11
|liz and lauren, with dod cpms osd stupid warran...
|Mar '17
|NSA
|1
|thomas jefferson high school knows the real nam...
|Mar '17
|NSA
|1
|issue warrant for annette marion liz pendlich e...
|Mar '17
|NSA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wyoming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC