Wyoming Psychologist Charged With 234 Counts of Fraud
A Wyoming psychologist accused of submitting about $6.8 million in fraudulent health care bill has been indicated by a federal grand jury. The U.S. Attorney's Office for Wyoming announced Wednesday that Gibson Condie, of Powell, is charged with 234 counts of health care fraud.
