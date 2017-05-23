Wyoming lawmakers consider tax increa...

Wyoming lawmakers consider tax increases to ease deficits

A legislative committee's task of finding new sources of revenue for Wyoming's state government, which depends heavily on the boom-and-bust-prone energy industry, includes looking at new taxes or increasing existing taxes, a co-chairman of the panel said. The Legislature's Joint Revenue Interim Committee was directed by legislative leadership to identify ways to raise new revenue in order to offset the deficits in state government operations and funding for public schools.

Chicago, IL

