Wyoming honors its fallen firefighter heroes
Wyoming Fire Academy honored 51 fallen fire heroes on Saturday May 13, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. Val Reed, Co-Commander of the L.A.S.T. Team Honor/Color Guard introduced the bell ceremony for the fallen. "When a firefighter began their tour of duty it would be to the sound of a bell that started it off, when the fire was out and the alarm was over, the bell would ring three times to signify the end.
