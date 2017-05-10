WYDOT Adds New Welcome to Wyoming Signs

WYDOT Adds New Welcome to Wyoming Signs

Travelers entering Wyoming will soon be greeted by new Welcome to Wyoming signs, featuring a scenic view of the Lower Green River Lake and Squaretop Mountain. The Wyoming Department of Transportation's Sign Shop recently constructed the highly visible reflective signs, and department crews are now installing them.

