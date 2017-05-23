Wyatt, Emma, Most Popular Wyoming 2016 Baby Names
A report from the Wyoming Department of Health says Emma and Wyatt were the most popular baby names in Wyoming last year. The report was compiled by the department's Vital Statistics Service .
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUAD-FM Windsor.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wyoming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|games that annette marion, dod cpms osd lauren ...
|20 hr
|NSA
|2
|foresenic PSYCHOLOGIST CLAIMS ON PAPER ANNETTE ...
|Apr 27
|NSA
|1
|dennis p dicample annette marion is a faggie it...
|Apr '17
|COLORADO POLICE S...
|1
|Trump's rollback of coal rules electrifies Wyom...
|Apr '17
|Cowboy Coal
|11
|liz and lauren, with dod cpms osd stupid warran...
|Mar '17
|NSA
|1
|thomas jefferson high school knows the real nam...
|Mar '17
|NSA
|1
|issue warrant for annette marion liz pendlich e...
|Mar '17
|NSA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wyoming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC