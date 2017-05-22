Victim of its own success

Victim of its own success

For a few years now, Gillette College officials have warned that the growing entity needs something more permanent from residents here other than the support for the substantial building projects it has launched. Paul Young, president of the Northern Wyoming Community College District, made a rare appearance before the Gillette College Advisory Board last week with the message that while more politely put, was essentially that the community needed to fish or cut bait.

Chicago, IL

