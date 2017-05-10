UW solar eclipse expert speaking in Shoshoni tonight
Tim Slater, the Wyoming Excellence in Higher Education Endowed Chair in Science Education at the University of Wyoming, has traveled into deeply rural Africa to catch a glimpse of the disappearing sun. Slater is scheduled to speak about the nature of eclipses in Shoshoni Tuesday, May 9. In his lectures, he describes how to safely observe the Aug. 21 eclipse of the sun and uses scientific digital visualization simulations to explain why scientists from all over the world are coming to Wyoming to observe this once-in-a-lifetime event.
