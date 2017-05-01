University of Wyoming expecting layof...

University of Wyoming expecting layoffs amid budget cuts

The University of Wyoming is expecting layoffs in the coming weeks as it deals with more than $40 million in budget cuts. University spokesman Chad Baldwin tells The Casper Star-Tribune https://goo.gl/q5OT5P it's unclear how many staff members will lose their jobs, but the number is expected to be fewer than 50. The layoffs would not include faculty members.

