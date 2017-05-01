University of Wyoming expecting layoffs amid budget cuts

The University of Wyoming is expecting layoffs in the coming weeks as it deals with more than $40 million in budget cuts. University spokesman Chad Baldwin tells The Casper Star-Tribune https://goo.gl/q5OT5P it's unclear how many staff members will lose their jobs, but the number is expected to be fewer than 50. The layoffs would not include faculty members.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.