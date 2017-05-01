Tutu Protests Break Out In Wyoming Ov...

Tutu Protests Break Out In Wyoming Over Congressman's Anti-LGBT Comments

Days after Wyoming Senator Mike Enzi said that those who live outside of traditional gender roles are asking for violence, citizens of the Cowboy State began protesting his comments with tutus and the hashtag #LiveandLetTutu. The hashtag is a nod to the alleged subject of Enzi's comments, a man who he claims wears a tutu in bars, and has been shared widely online along with images and words of support for the LGBT community.

