the Buzz 2: Quashing Corporate Coffers

A non-partisan group in Wyoming wants to purge dark money from politics, and its ramping up efforts all over the state, including in Jackson Hole. Wyoming Promise-whose supporters include former U.S. Sen. Alan Simpson, former Governor Dave Freudenthal and a couple hundred citizens-is leading an initiative to call for a 28th Amendment to the United States Constitution that would overturn Citizens United .

