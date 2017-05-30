Severe Thunderstorm Watch Posted For Parts of Wyoming, Colorado, Nebraska
The National Weather Service of Cheyenne has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of Wyoming, Colorado and Nebraska May 26, 2017 until 8 p.m. A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Colorado, Nebraska and Wyoming until 8 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/w0PJRQ5aZX A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued Carbon, Albany, Laramie, Platte, and Goshen counties in Wyoming and Scottsbluff, Banner, Kimball, Cheyenne, and Morrill counties in Nebraska until 8 p.m. Primary threats include hail up to 2 inches in diameter and winds up to 70 mph also an isolated tornado or two are possible.
