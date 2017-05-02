REPORTERSa NOTEBOOK: Legal, Educado &...

REPORTERSa NOTEBOOK: Legal, Educado & Enojado

On Monday about 200 people gathered in downtown Cheyenne to march to Governor Matt Mead's office with a letter asking that he take measures to protect the undocumented workers of Wyoming. Chants of "no ban no wall" and "undocumented and unafraid" grew louder as rain, and eventually hail, fell.

