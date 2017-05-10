Planners OK new hotel development

Late last month, the Gillette Planning Commission approved a development plan for a new hotel to be built on Westover Road between White's Energy Motors and Wyoming Downs. If everything goes according to plan, the 3.7-acre parcel of land, owned since 2006 by Zanfar Khan of Spearfish, South Dakota, will be home to a four-story 82-unit Hampton Inn & Suites.

