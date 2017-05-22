More Wyoming rest stops get free Wi-Fi
The Wyoming Department of Transportation has expanded free Wi-Fi availability at rest stops, welcome and information centers around the state. The newest locations with Wi-Fi are the rest areas located at Chugwater, Dwyer Junction and Orin Junction, all on Interstate 25 between Cheyenne and Casper.
