Montana road crews hope to open Beartooth Pass on Friday

1 hr ago Read more: KSL-TV

Crews are scrambling to clear the snowpack on Beartooth Pass on the Montana-Wyoming border in hopes of opening the highway Friday. The Billings Gazette reports https://goo.gl/ZWojdM the Montana Department of Transportation started clearing the snow on U.S. Highway 212 seven weeks ago.

