Highway driving lane wiped out due to landslide
A moisture-related slide near Dead Indian Creek on Chief Joseph Scenic Highway continues to move, as the northbound lane of the highway continues to move downhill. "We have lost the northbound lane of the highway, but we are maintaining two-way traffic," said Wyoming Department of Transportation District Engineer Pete Hallsten of Basin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.
