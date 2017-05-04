Grizzly bear relocated in Wyoming
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department says the bear was trapped and relocated on April 29 about 16 miles northwest of Cody. The agency says the bear was captured while wildlife managers were attempting to mitigate a human-bear conflict that involved another bear getting into garbage.
