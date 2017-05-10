DEQ: Wyoming recycling programs improving
A state environmental official says Wyoming is improving its waste recycling programs and is better at it than what some national rankings suggest. He says the percentage of waste either recycled or composted in the state is somewhere in a range of 18 to 30 percent.
