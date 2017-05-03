Creeks, streams to rise this weekend; and it could get worse soon after
Riverton's Hydrologist Jim Fahey issued a hydrologic outlook for the weekend that covers most of the western half of the state. No flood watches or warnings are expected for the weekend.
