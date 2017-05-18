College board says it's time to look ...

College board says it's time to look for sustainable funding in Gillette

A day after the Campbell County Commissioners gave the Gillette College an extra $150,000 next fiscal year because of a shortfall in taxes to cover operating expenses, the local college advisory board spoke about the need to develop a sustainable level of funding for the local college. Paul Young, president of the Northern Wyoming Community College District, made a rare appearance at the meeting Wednesday to speak about the needs in Gillette.

