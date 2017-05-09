Coal mining cleanups: hundreds of millions went to other uses, federal watchdog claims

Obama-era federal bureaucrats who were supposed to oversee hundreds of millions of dollars of coal mining cleanups across the U.S. failed to do their jobs properly, while a large percentage of the money was used for other types of mining cleanups or "administrative expenses," according to a Department of the Interior watchdog report. The controversial report, issued late last month by Interior's Office of the Inspector General , also charged that neither the federal overseers nor states singled out in the document were keeping a proper inventory of their cleanup priorities, lacked the tech tools to do so, and hadn't updated their cleanup plans in years -- or in some cases, decades.

