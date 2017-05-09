Coal mining cleanups: hundreds of mil...

Coal mining cleanups: hundreds of millions went to other uses, federal watchdog claims

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Fox News

Obama-era federal bureaucrats who were supposed to oversee hundreds of millions of dollars of coal mining cleanups across the U.S. failed to do their jobs properly, while a large percentage of the money was used for other types of mining cleanups or "administrative expenses," according to a Department of the Interior watchdog report. The controversial report, issued late last month by Interior's Office of the Inspector General , also charged that neither the federal overseers nor states singled out in the document were keeping a proper inventory of their cleanup priorities, lacked the tech tools to do so, and hadn't updated their cleanup plans in years -- or in some cases, decades.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wyoming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
foresenic PSYCHOLOGIST CLAIMS ON PAPER ANNETTE ... Apr 27 NSA 1
dennis p dicample annette marion is a faggie it... Apr '17 COLORADO POLICE S... 1
News Trump's rollback of coal rules electrifies Wyom... Apr '17 Cowboy Coal 11
liz and lauren, with dod cpms osd stupid warran... Mar '17 NSA 1
thomas jefferson high school knows the real nam... Mar '17 NSA 1
issue warrant for annette marion liz pendlich e... Mar '17 NSA 1
cert, DRONES, EW, SIGINT, COMMINT YES TRUMP YOU... Mar '17 NSA 1
See all Wyoming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wyoming Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,972 • Total comments across all topics: 280,903,425

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC