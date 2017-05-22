Coal in Wyoming Part 1 - The Downturn
A PERFECT STORM FOR WYOMING'S COAL INDUSTRY. SWEEPING ENVIRONMENTAL REGULATIONS ON TOP OF COMPETITION FROM CHEAPER NATURAL GAS AND MILD WINTERS MEANING NORMAL ENERGY LEVELS WEREN'T NEEDED.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTWO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wyoming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|games that annette marion, dod cpms osd lauren ...
|1 hr
|NSA
|2
|foresenic PSYCHOLOGIST CLAIMS ON PAPER ANNETTE ...
|Apr 27
|NSA
|1
|dennis p dicample annette marion is a faggie it...
|Apr '17
|COLORADO POLICE S...
|1
|Trump's rollback of coal rules electrifies Wyom...
|Apr '17
|Cowboy Coal
|11
|liz and lauren, with dod cpms osd stupid warran...
|Mar '17
|NSA
|1
|thomas jefferson high school knows the real nam...
|Mar '17
|NSA
|1
|issue warrant for annette marion liz pendlich e...
|Mar '17
|NSA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wyoming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC