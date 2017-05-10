Casper man sentenced to prison for sex with underage girl
A Wyoming judge has sentenced a man to six to eight years in prison for having sex with a 14-year-old girl. In sentencing Jones on Thursday, District Judge Catherine Wilking rejected a recommendation by prosecutors that Jones be sentenced to probation.
