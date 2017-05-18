Casper jury convicts man of sexually ...

Casper jury convicts man of sexually assaulting 5-year-old boy

A jury has convicted a man accused of luring a 5-year-old boy away from a Wyoming bowling alley and sexually assaulting him. The Casper Star-Tribune reports 34-year-old Joshua Winters was found guilty Thursday of aggravated kidnapping, first-degree sexual abuse of a minor and second-degree sexual abuse of a minor.

Chicago, IL

