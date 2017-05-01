2 women deny smuggling drugs into Wyoming prison
Two Wyoming women have pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiring to bring a controlled substance into the state penitentiary. The Rawlins Times reports 30-year-old Natalie Anderson of Cheyenne and 35-year-old Katrina Pearson of Mills are accused of trying to deliver the synthetic form of marijuana known as "spice" into the Wyoming State Penitentiary.
