Wyoming university moves forward with American Indian center
University officials say they are moving forward with the plan to convert an honors college into an American Indian center for their students. The Casper Star-Tribune reports the University of Wyoming will move its American Indian Studies program from its current cramped location to the Honors College building this summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Add your comments below
Wyoming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dennis p dicample annette marion is a faggie it...
|Wed
|COLORADO POLICE S...
|1
|Trump's rollback of coal rules electrifies Wyom...
|Apr 3
|Cowboy Coal
|11
|liz and lauren, with dod cpms osd stupid warran...
|Mar 30
|NSA
|1
|thomas jefferson high school knows the real nam...
|Mar 30
|NSA
|1
|issue warrant for annette marion liz pendlich e...
|Mar 30
|NSA
|1
|cert, DRONES, EW, SIGINT, COMMINT YES TRUMP YOU...
|Mar 17
|NSA
|1
|situation board definition, find room, put up ...
|Mar 17
|NSA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wyoming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC