Wyoming Residents Don Tutus to Show LGBT Support
Wyoming residents this weekend found a creative way to protest the anti-LGBT remarks made by one of their U.S. senators - holding tutu-wearing parties at bars and other venues. Sen. Mike Enzi infamously told students at a Wyoming high school recently that he knows a man who wears a tutu to bars and gets into fights because of it - and "he kind of asks for it."
