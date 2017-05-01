Wyoming Residents Don Tutus to Show L...

Wyoming Residents Don Tutus to Show LGBT Support

Sunday Apr 30 Read more: Advocate

Wyoming residents this weekend found a creative way to protest the anti-LGBT remarks made by one of their U.S. senators - holding tutu-wearing parties at bars and other venues. Sen. Mike Enzi infamously told students at a Wyoming high school recently that he knows a man who wears a tutu to bars and gets into fights because of it - and "he kind of asks for it."

