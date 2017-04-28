Wyoming Psychiatric Hospital Faces Possible Bed Reduction

Officials may have to eliminate 12 beds for psychiatric patients at Wyoming's State Hospital due to funding problems stemming from the state's revenue losses because of drops in prices of coal, oil and natural gas, according to Wyoming Department of Health Director Tom Forslund. Forslund told state lawmakers Thursday that the beds might have to be removed from the hospital if it ends up without enough nurses to treat patients.

