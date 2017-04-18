Wyoming officials plan for big eclips...

Wyoming officials plan for big eclipse crowds

A celestial phenomenon is expected to draw thousands of visitors to Wyoming this summer in an event unlike anything else seen in the state's history. People around the world are clearing their calendars for Aug. 21, when the moon is expected to move in front of the sun in the first total solar eclipse in more than two decades.

