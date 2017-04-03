Wyoming Not Exactly Tornado Country, ...

Wyoming Not Exactly Tornado Country, But We Do Get 'Em

The National Weather Service and FEMA will be participating with various emergency management agencies around the state to encourage residents, businesses, schools, and media to use the upcoming Tornado Drill on April 12 as a practice run. Spring months in Wyoming are when the state sees some of its most severe and unpredictable weather.

