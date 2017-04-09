Wyoming Forest Plan Criticized by Sta...

Wyoming Forest Plan Criticized by State, Local Leaders

Plans by the Bridger-Teton National Forest to thin and burn wildlands in northwest Wyoming have drawn objections over a proposal to ban cutting trees and other issues. The Wyoming State Forestry Division and area government leaders have formally objected to prohibiting cutting trees in a proposed Palisades wilderness area abutting the west side of Jackson Hole.

