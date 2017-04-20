Wyoming fed land transfer movement loses steam
State Senate President Eli Bebout says the election of President Donald Trump seems to have reduced for now the need for any legislative efforts in Wyoming to wrest public lands away from the federal government. He tells the Casper Star-Tribune that the Trump administration gives lawmakers hope that the federal government will manage lands with local interests in mind.
