Wyoming becomes 45th US State to recognize the Armenian Genocide
In a letter dated April 21, 2017 and addressed to the Armenian National Committee of America Western Region , Wyoming Governor Matthew H. Mead has recognized the Armenian Genocide and praised the work of Armenian American grassroots. "The atrocities of both the Armenian and Jewish Holocausts were unimaginable," reads Governor Mead's letter, "but it is important for all to remember – history must not repeat itself."
