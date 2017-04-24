Volkswagen settlement to pay Wyoming $7.5M to cut emissions

The state of Wyoming is asking the public how it should spend about $7.5 million from a multibillion-dollar settlement stemming from a class-action lawsuit against Volkswagen. The German car company reached a $4.3 billion settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice in March and agreed to pay about $158 million to 10 states after admitting to intentionally engineering devices to circumvent emissions standards for some vehicles.

