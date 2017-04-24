Tutu Protests And Parties Break Out I...

Tutu Protests And Parties Break Out In Wyoming Over Senator's Remark

University of Wyoming student Tyler Wolfgang poses in front of the university building that bears Sen. Mike Enzi's name. A week after Sen. Mike Enzi told high school students that a man who wears a tutu to a bar "kind of asks for" a fight, his constituents in Wyoming are wearing tutus to school and work - and, yes, to bars - on Friday.

