Trumpa s rollback of coal rules electrifies Wyoming workers
This hardscrabble Wyoming city of about 30,000 people proclaims itself the "Energy Capital of the Nation" on the mayor's blue blazer and even the parking ticket payment boxes. Nearby are some of the world's largest open-pit mines, where dump trucks the size of houses haul out more than 40 percent of the coal produced in the U.S. The windy, wide-open landscape around Gillette also has substantial reserves of natural gas, oil and uranium.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Wyoming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's rollback of coal rules electrifies Wyom...
|Mon
|Cowboy Coal
|11
|liz and lauren, with dod cpms osd stupid warran...
|Mar 30
|NSA
|1
|thomas jefferson high school knows the real nam...
|Mar 30
|NSA
|1
|issue warrant for annette marion liz pendlich e...
|Mar 30
|NSA
|1
|cert, DRONES, EW, SIGINT, COMMINT YES TRUMP YOU...
|Mar 17
|NSA
|1
|situation board definition, find room, put up ...
|Mar 17
|NSA
|1
|trump airattacheoffice means russians, they kno...
|Mar 16
|FRAUD ANNETTE MARION
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wyoming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC