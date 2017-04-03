Trumpa s rollback of coal rules elect...

Trumpa s rollback of coal rules electrifies Wyoming workers -

Read more: Middlesboro Daily News

This hardscrabble Wyoming city of about 30,000 people proclaims itself the "Energy Capital of the Nation" on the mayor's blue blazer and even the parking ticket payment boxes. Nearby are some of the world's largest open-pit mines, where dump trucks the size of houses haul out more than 40 percent of the coal produced in the U.S. The windy, wide-open landscape around Gillette also has substantial reserves of natural gas, oil and uranium.

Wyoming Discussions

News Trump's rollback of coal rules electrifies Wyom... Mon Cowboy Coal 11
