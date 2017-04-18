The WSO Presents: Symphonic Dances
We have a special evening planned for the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra's season finale on April 29th as we welcome the Wyoming high school and college winner of our Young Artist Competition to the stage. Then, the orchestra will end their fabulous season with Rachmaninoff's Symphonic Dances, one of the last pieces he wrote in New York before his death in the 1940s.
