Southam, Greenwald and Young earn Daniels Fund scholarships

Wyoming high school students participating in two University of Wyoming college preparatory programs are the recipients of Daniels Fund Scholarships, a competitive award that covers full college costs not met through other types of financial aid. The Daniels Fund awards scholarships to promising students from limited-income families "demonstrate strength of character, a well-rounded personality and a record of accomplishment in giving back to the community."

