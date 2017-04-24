Snow closes highways in Wyoming

Snow closes highways in Wyoming

A 100-mile stretch of Interstate 90 from Gillette to Sheridan and a 40-mile stretch of I-25 between Kaycee and Buffalo was closed Tuesday morning because of poor road conditions. The National Weather Service posted a winter storm warning Tuesday for the Buffalo area where 6 to 10 inches of snow was possible.

